'Lightning' kills 18 wild elephants in Assam

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A herd of 18 wild elephants died in Assam, ostensibly after being struck by lightning.

The incident occurred at Kandali Proposed Reserve Forest in Central Assam's Nagaon district on Wednesday night.

Assam's Chief Wildlife Warden MK Yadava said it was most likely that lightning claimed the lives of the jumbos.

"There have been incidents of lightning killing animals but this is a huge number," he said.

A team of veterinary doctors and wildlife experts left for Kandali and they are expected to reach the spot by Friday morning.