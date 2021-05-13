STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata-Governor faceoff intensifies as Dhankhar visits violence-hit areas

Mamata also accused the governor of dictating the state officials in excess of his power and by bypassing the CM and council of ministers.

Published: 13th May 2021 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) and CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (L) and CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Intense face-off between West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke out on Friday after she wrote to him criticising his decision of visiting the areas from where incidents of post-poll violence was reported. 

Mamata also accused the governor of dictating the state officials in excess of his power under the Constitution and by bypassing the chief minister and her council of ministers.

In reply, Dhankhar tweeted: "It was no time for optics for playing to gallery when we in the midst of of unprecedented post-poll retributive violence."

Coming down heavily on Dhankhar, the CM, in her letter, said, "I had requested and specifically advised you to refrain from surpassing the Chief Minister and her council of ministers and communicating with dictating the State officials, in excess of your power under the Constitution and directing them to attend
before you. I find you that you are steadily ignoring this advice, solemnly rendered by me to you, and have been communicating with and dictating the State officials. You have also been seeking reports from them directly. I urge you and again request and advise you to refrain from this. I am asking my Chief
Secretary to go by this norm."

ALSO READ | Post poll violence continues in Bengal as one killed, six injured; Governor hits out at Mamata government

Mamata described Dhankhar’s district visit a decision taken unilaterally and she found it to be violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades.

Tension rocked Cooch Behar over the issue of governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit on Thursday. He was shown black flags at two places -- Dinhata and Sitalkuchi -- where four persons were gunned down by central troops on the day of election.

At Dinhata, from where BJP won by a razor-thin margin of 57 votes, the Governor lost his cool when a group of local people blocked the road and shouting "go back" slogans. He was heard asking the in-charge of the local police station saying, "What the hell you are doing?"

"People are in mortal fear of police @WBPolice and ruling dispensation workers. A dozen ruling party workers could stop my convoy, with no fear of law and police. Such state of affairs @MamataOfficial! I had to intervene finding they were determined to involve with my security," Dhankhar tweeted.   

Further taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "At Coochbehar. Visited several affected areas. Distressed at the grim scenario. After listening to tales of sorrow no tears left in my eyes. Never imagined severity of post-poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial was much beyond. One is made to pay with life and
rights for voting!"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal violence post-poll violence Mamata Banerjee Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp