Mamata-Governor faceoff intensifies as Dhankhar visits violence-hit areas

KOLKATA: Intense face-off between West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke out on Friday after she wrote to him criticising his decision of visiting the areas from where incidents of post-poll violence was reported.

Mamata also accused the governor of dictating the state officials in excess of his power under the Constitution and by bypassing the chief minister and her council of ministers.

In reply, Dhankhar tweeted: "It was no time for optics for playing to gallery when we in the midst of of unprecedented post-poll retributive violence."

Coming down heavily on Dhankhar, the CM, in her letter, said, "I had requested and specifically advised you to refrain from surpassing the Chief Minister and her council of ministers and communicating with dictating the State officials, in excess of your power under the Constitution and directing them to attend

before you. I find you that you are steadily ignoring this advice, solemnly rendered by me to you, and have been communicating with and dictating the State officials. You have also been seeking reports from them directly. I urge you and again request and advise you to refrain from this. I am asking my Chief

Secretary to go by this norm."

Mamata described Dhankhar’s district visit a decision taken unilaterally and she found it to be violative of the long-standing norms as evolved over several decades.

Tension rocked Cooch Behar over the issue of governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit on Thursday. He was shown black flags at two places -- Dinhata and Sitalkuchi -- where four persons were gunned down by central troops on the day of election.

At Dinhata, from where BJP won by a razor-thin margin of 57 votes, the Governor lost his cool when a group of local people blocked the road and shouting "go back" slogans. He was heard asking the in-charge of the local police station saying, "What the hell you are doing?"

"People are in mortal fear of police @WBPolice and ruling dispensation workers. A dozen ruling party workers could stop my convoy, with no fear of law and police. Such state of affairs @MamataOfficial! I had to intervene finding they were determined to involve with my security," Dhankhar tweeted.

Further taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "At Coochbehar. Visited several affected areas. Distressed at the grim scenario. After listening to tales of sorrow no tears left in my eyes. Never imagined severity of post-poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial was much beyond. One is made to pay with life and

rights for voting!"