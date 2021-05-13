STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shiv Sena lashes out at Centre for fuel price hike right after elections

The results of elections were declared on May 2 and there has been a hike in fuel prices since May 4, the Shiv Sena said.

Published: 13th May 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

Shiv Sena said petrol and diesel rates have touched record highs. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Thursday criticised the Centre for hike in fuel prices after the recent Assembly polls in some states, saying the "present day rulers" can go to any extent for elections.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the fuel prices, which were always on the upswing, were suddenly reduced during the period of elections in four states (Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu) and a Union Territory (Puducherry).

"But, the picture changed completely after the election results. The present day rulers can go to any extent for elections," the Marathi daily alleged.

It said petrol and diesel rates have touched record highs after state-run oil marketing companies hiked prices "five times in a row".

ALSO READ | India's fuel sales drop 9.4 per cent in April on COVID wave

The results of elections were declared on May 2 and there has been a hike in fuel prices since May 4, it said.

"There are no elections in sight soon. May be, the government wants to fill its coffers which were drained out due to the reduction of fuel prices during the election period. What about pockets of the common man? They are empty," the Sena said.

It said unemployment and reduction of salaries have already hit the common man hard.

Earlier, during the Bihar Assembly elections, the fuel prices were stable and after the results, there was hike in prices 15 times in 18 days, it claimed.

During the Delhi Assembly polls, there was a "miracle" of fuel prices being stable, the Sena said sarcastically.

Three years ago, during the Karnataka Assembly polls, despite the international crude prices seeing a rise, the fuel prices in India were "stable", it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Fuel Price Hike
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp