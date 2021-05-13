Two Maoists including a woman killed in exchange of fire

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two armed Maoists including a woman fighter were killed in a gun battle with the C-60 commandos close to Rajnandgaon district along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border, some 150 km west of Raipur, on Thursday.

According to the police, on a tip-off about the presence of Maoists, a team of C-60 force left on the search operation near Kohka at Kamkheda forested terrain where the rebels opened fire on the troopers leading to an encounter. The bodies have been recovered.

There is no report of any injury sustained by the security forces. The elite C-60 force has been constituted to counter Maoists in Gadchiroli area of Maharashtra adjoining Chhattisgarh border.