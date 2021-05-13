Why this Chandigarh doctor chose Mysuru for Covid duty

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: When words come up short to express gratitude to health workers who are busy saving lives, actions speak.

A young doctor, who flew down from Chandigarh, has now volunteered to work for free at the Mysuru district Covid-19 hospital where his mother, who was in a very critical state, was saved.

Dr Harsha, who hails from a family of agriculturists in Mandya district, is pursuing his MD in Radiodiagnosis at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The gesture has come in for much praise at a time when most hospitals are grappling with an acute shortage of staff and repeated recruitment drives have yielded no results.

It all started after Dr Harsha’s mother’s vitals started fluctuating when she was under treatment for Covid at a hospital in Maddur, Mandya district, and was in urgent need of an ICU bed.

While many hospitals denied 48-year-old Rajalakshmi a bed saying she was too critical to be saved, the Covid-19 hospital in Mysuru agreed to take her.

“Many had written off her case, but it was the Mysuru district hospital and Dr Rajeshwari H R, the District Surgeon, who gave us with hope and shifted her to the ICU. After 10 days of care, she is now finally out of the ICU and recuperating well,” said a relieved Dr Harsha.

Inspired by the efforts of the staff in saving his mother, Dr Harsha has been voluntarily treating patients at the hospital ever since.

“The hospital has sufficient infrastructure and facilities. But since the ICU beds are full, and with a shortage of manpower, it is challenging for the existing staff since the patients are in critical condition and each one of them needs constant attention,” he said. Harsha has now extended his leave to continue his work at the Mysuru hospital.