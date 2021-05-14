Armies of India, Pakistan exchange sweets on Eid 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Line of Control between India and Pakistan saw a pleasant change on Thursday with the soldiers of both India and Pakistan exchanging sweets and pleasantries on the occasion of Eid.

The soldiers met at multiple points in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It is being said that this show of bonhomie and harmony will help create an atmosphere of trust on both sides.

“On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the tradition of exchanging sweets between India and Pakistan on major festivals like Eid, Holi, Diwali and respective National days was revived and meetings were held at the Tithwal crossing on Kishanganga River in Tangdhar, Kupwara & Kaman Aman Setu in Uri to exchange sweets and pleasantries,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

“Indian Army and Pakistan Army celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district,” the Army statement said.

The ceremony is seen as a confidence-building measure, in the backdrop of the recently agreed ceasefire.

The gesture was appreciated by both the Armies and is expected to promote goodwill and mutual trust.

The two countries agreed to strict observance of ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors with effect from February 25.