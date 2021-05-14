STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bodies in Ganga river: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders patrolling by SDRF, PAC

The CM's directions have come as a number of bodies were found floating in the Ganga recently, triggering suspicion that the abandoned corpses could be those of COVID-19 patients.

Published: 14th May 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: In a bid to stop people from disposing of bodies in rivers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered patrolling by the SDRF and PAC.

The CM's directions have come as a number of bodies were found floating in the Ganga recently, triggering suspicion that the abandoned corpses could be those of COVID-19 patients.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) should patrol rivers and ensure that no bodies are disposed of in rivers, the CM ordered, according to a statement issued here.

He said in areas on banks of rivers, committees including village development officers and village heads should be formed to ensure that no one dumps bodies in rivers.

"All those who died deserve cremation with respect. The state government has already sanctioned funds for performing the last rites," the CM said.

ALSO READ | COVID horror: More bodies found floating, shallow graves along banks of Ganga in UP

"No one should be allowed to dispose of bodies in rivers due to religious traditions," the CM added, stressing that if need be, a fine may be imposed at the local level to prevent it.

"The rivers get polluted due to bodies of human beings and animals. The government is also running a special campaign for the cleaning of rivers. Home, urban and rural development departments should make a policy to prevent it," he added.

The government has been under fire from the opposition over the issue recently.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded a judicial probe headed by High Court judge into it, saying what is happening is inhuman and criminal.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too had said the UP government must be held accountable for "failing" its people badly.

"Bodies found floating in the Ganga are not statistics, they're someone's father, mother, brother and sister. What has transpired shakes you to your core. He had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bodies Floating in Ganga COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus COVID 19 in India SDRF Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp