BSF recovers AK-47 rifle, pistol dropped by Pakistan drone in Jammu and Kashmir

The arms and ammunition cache was found wrapped in a yellow-coloured polythene and lying on the ground, officials said.

Published: 14th May 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

The Border Security Force guards the India-Pakistan International Border. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BSF on Friday recovered an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and some ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone from the border belt of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The arms and ammunition cache was found wrapped in a yellow-coloured polythene and lying on the ground, they said.

The recoveries included one AK-47 rifle, one 9mm pistol, one pistol magazine, 15 bullet rounds and a wooden frame used to support the payload of the drone, they said.

The drone is suspected to have flown back into the Pakistani territory after it dropped the consignment, officials said.

The Border Security Force guards the India-Pakistan International Border.

Several similar incidents, in which arms and ammunition dropped by Pakistan drone has been reported earlier from areas falling along the IB in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts.

The BSF had recovered bombs dropped by a drone along the IB in Jammu's Samba sector on February 14, putting security agencies on high alert.

The drone-dropped consignment had six pistols and 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with in-built magnets, which could be used as 'sticky bombs' by sticking them on vehicles and controlling them using a timer and a remotely-held device.

On December 21 last year, the Punjab Police had seized 11 hand grenades, suspected to have been dropped by a drone from Pakistan, from a field near the IB in Gurdaspur district, officials said.

On September 22 last year, an arms consignment dropped by a drone operated by Pakistan-based terrorists was seized in Akhnoor sector in Jammu district, they said.

These included 2 packets containing two AK assault rifles, three magazines with 90 rounds and a pistol with two magazines and 14 rounds, officials said.

The consignment was seized in a joint operation by the police and the special forces of the Army from Sohal Khad, located at an aerial distance of 13 km from the border.

