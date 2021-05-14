Capt Amarinder's Eid gift: Muslim-dominated Malerkotla becomes Punjab's 23rd district

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday announced that Malerkotla, a Muslim-dominated area, would be the 23rd district of the state.

He made these announcements during the state-level celebration of 'Eid-ul-Fitr', held virtually in view of the pandemic situation.

Malerkotla was established in 1454 by Sheikh Sadruddin-i-Jahan of Afghanistan. Subsequently, the State of Malerkotla was established in 1657 by Bayazid Khan. It was later merged with other nearby Princely States to create the state of Patiala and East Punjab States Union (PEPSU).

During the reorganisation of states in 1956, the territory of the erstwhile state of Malerkotla became part of the State of Punjab.

The sub-divisions of Malerkotla and Ahmedgarh, as well as the sub-tehsil of Amargarh, would be included in the newly created district. The process of bringing the villages under the jurisdiction of Malerkotla district would begin after the census ends, said Amarinder.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner Sangrur to find a suitable building for functioning of the District Administration. The Deputy Commissioner for the newly carved out district would be appointed soon, he said.

The CM said that a Government Medical college, in the name of Nawab Sher Mohammed Khan, would soon be set up at a cost of Rs 500 crore. The State Government had already allotted 25 acres of land on Raikot Road to enable the local boys and girls to pursue medical education. The first instalment of Rs 50 crore for this purpose had already been sanctioned, he added.

He also announced the establishment of a Government College for Girls to impart quality higher education to the local girls, who currently have to travel long distances for the same. A new bus stand will also be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he said, adding that Malekotla will also get a 'Mahila Thana', to be exclusively managed by women cops.

Further, to promote the cultural heritage of Malerkotla, the Chief Minister said he had already written to the Aga Khan Foundation in UK to undertake conservation and restoration of Mubarak Manzil Palace, occupied by Begum Sahiba Munawwar ul Nisa, the wife of Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan, the last ruler of

Malerkotla.

The Punjab Government has acquired the Mubarak Manzil Palace. Its restoration and upkeep would be a befitting tribute to the Nawabs of Malerkotla to perpetuate the rich legacy of the historic city, he said.

