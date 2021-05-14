STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh govt announces schooling, scholarships for children orphaned by Covid pandemic

It has also been decided that such orphaned children will get priority for admission in the government-run elite Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools and no fee will be charged from them.

Published: 14th May 2021 12:52 AM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Bhupesh Baghel government on Thursday took a decision to bear the cost of school education of children who have lost their parents to coronavirus and the state will also offer them a monthly scholarship.

The Covid orphans will be covered under the Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Scheme from the ongoing academic session.

These students, irrespective of whether studying in government or private school, will also be getting scholarship of Rs 500 (for students of Class 1-8) and Rs 1000 for the those studying in Class 9-12



“Such sensitive initiative of the CM intends to promote better future of destitute children”, read a tweet from the Chief Minister’s office.
 

