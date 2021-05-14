COVID-19 cases continue to decline fast in UP, active tally declined by 1.06 lakh in 12 days

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in UP maintained on Thursday that the daily Covid positivity rate — the number of positive cases against the total tests done — continued to remain below 10 percent in Uttar Pradesh for the fourth consecutive day.



The rate was at its highest at 16.84 percent on April 24 during the second wave of the pandemic. It has now come down to nearly 7 percent. Recoveries surpassed fresh Covid cases for the twelfth day in a row. A total of 17,775 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, whereas, the number of recoveries was 19,425, which has added to the positive recovery graph of the state.



With daily recoveries consistently improving, more than 13,40,251 people have so far won their battle against the deadly virus. With the state managing to flatten the curve and limiting the transmission of the deadly virus, the covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh has witnessed significant improvement, as the number of active cases was drastically reduced by nearly 1.06 lakh in the last twelve days with swift recovery of covid patients even in home isolation, the UP government official statement said.



The number of active Covid cases in the state has now dropped to nearly 2.04 lakh. The state government with its multi-pronged strategy to contain the virus has been able to restrict the number of cases much below the predicted figures by the experts while cases have started dropping since the beginning of May itself.



With the aggressive approach against Covid, UP as per the target of ‘Test, Trace and Treat’ has conducted more than 43 million COVID tests, the most in the country thereby setting an example of successfully managing the pandemic. A total of 2.53 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours.