STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Gang war': Two prisoners shot dead by another in high-security UP jail, attacker killed in police action

The attacker Anshu Dixit was killed by the police, after he opened fire on the police team, when the cops tried to take him into custody.

Published: 14th May 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The high-security barrack of the Chitrakoot District Jail in Uttar Pradesh resonated with sounds of gunfire on Friday morning, as two hardened criminals from UP were allegedly gunned down by a fellow jail inmate in an alleged gang war. The third man was later killed by police.

As per an official statement released later, two prisoners, Meraj alias Bhai Meraj and Mukim alias Kala, were shot dead by fellow jail inmate Anshu Dixit. Coming to know about the shootout which happened at around 10 am, a team of local cops and administration, including the Chitrakoot district magistrate and police superintendent rushed to the jail.

Subsequently, the third man involved, Anshu Dixit was killed by the police, after he opened fire on the police team, when the cops tried to take him into custody.

Mukim alias Kala, a West UP gangster (wanted in over 60 cases of murder, loot and other organized crimes in UP, Haryana and Uttarakhand) was shifted from West UP’s Saharanpur Jail to Chitrakoot Jail on May 7, 2021.  Meraz, who was accused in 14 cases, including murder, drug smuggling and extortion in Varanasi and Rae Bareli districts of UP, was shifted from Varanasi Jail to Chitrakoot Jail on March 20, while Anshu Tripathi(wanted in many cases in UP and Bhopal) came from Rae Bareli jail in December 2019, after his video of threatening people over phone from the jail premises had gone viral.

Meraj was a crucial link between two high-profile and allied UP gangsters – Mukhtar Ansari (also a BSP MLA shifted recently from a Punjab Jail to Banda Jail in UP) and Prem Prakash alias Munna Bajrangi, who was shot dead by a fellow jail inmate at Baghpat Jail of UP in July 2018. Importantly, Bajrangi’s killing in the alleged gang war was the last big killing in a UP jail.

The UP CM Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, sought an immediate report from DG (Jail) Anand Kumar within six hours. Initiating actions, ACS (Home) Avnish Awasthi has already released an order suspending the superintendent and jailer of Chitrakoot prison.

According to DG (Jail) Anand Kumar, the Chitrakoot shootout is a very serious matter, particularly as to how the firearm reached the high-security barrack of the jail. Action will be initiated by the evening, while a judicial probe too will be conducted in the entire incident.

According to informed sources, the killing of Meraj assumes significance not only because he was a close aide of Munna Bajrangi, but also because he was a key man associated with gangster-turned-BSP MLA from East UP’s Mau seat Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged at the jail in adjoining Banda district.

UP police sources in Varanasi-Ghazipur region, who’ve closely followed the decades-old rivalry between two East UP organized criminals gangs (one led by MLA Mukhtar Ansari and other led by MLC Brijesh Singh) confided to The New Indian Express that Meraj (who originally hailed from Ghazipur district, but made neighbouring Varanasi his area of operation) was a key link between allied Munna Bajrangi and Mukhtar Ansari gangs and used to work as their prime face in Varanasi region in extortion and other illegal business.

Since Munna Bajrangi’s murder, Meraj was handling his remaining business and coordinating with Mukhtar Ansari’s aides. His killing is likely to leave the entire field of railway and road tenders/contracts in UP up for grabs for Mukhtar Ansari-Munna Bajrangi gang’s rivals, including Brijesh Singh and Dhananjay Singh.     

Meanwhile, BSP MP from East UP’s Ghazipur seat Afzal Ansari (who is jailed MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s elder sibling) called the entire gang war and shootout theory an eyewash. “Was any railway or road building tender bidding process underway in full public view that a gang war happened. This serious security lapse happened in a high-security barrack of a jail, where the courts had sent three prisoners in judicial custody. How can firearms reach a high-security barrack of a jail? The entire incident needs to be probed by a High Court judge and not any SDM level officer, else a few officials and staff of the jail will be suspended and nothing will happen after that.”

Ansari further linked the incident to the alleged Yogi Adityanath government’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Dead bodies are floating in river Ganga and graves on riverbanks are exposing how the pandemic has been mishandled by the present state government, this incident in Chitrakoot Jail is a perfect incident to divert public attention from the pandemic’s mishandling. The incident seems to be a perfect movie plot, which was written, directed and executed by powerful people. Two men who were killed in a gang war and the one who allegedly shot them dead are all dead now, so the entire chapter has been very professionally closed,” the BSP MP alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chitrakoot Jail Gang war UP gangs UP gang war UP Police UP crime Jail shootout
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp