IIT comes up with green tech to reduce firewood for cremating the dead

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: IIT-Ropar has developed a technology that involves smokeless cremation of the body.

At a time when corpses are piling up at crematoriums across the country, this innovation might come in handy, as this ecofriendly traditional method requires less wood.

This concept is based on a wick stove, in which the wick glows yellow when lighted and is converted into smokeless blue flame through an air combustion system. The cart has wheels and can be transported without a lot of effort. There are stainless steel trays on both sides for easy ash removal.

After extensive use, it has a cooling-off period that takes 12 hours, while in normal machines this takes 48 hours. The technology could be helpful as crematoriums across the country struggle due to a surge in Covid fatalities. Harpreet Singh, Dean ICSR & II, IIT Ropar, said: “Usually wood costs about Rs 2,500 for disposing one body. Also, a formal Hindu cremation needs more than 400 kg of wood. This is reduced at least by half with the help of eco-friendly cart.”

IIT Ropar collaborated with Cheema Boilers Limited to develop this. Harjinder Singh Cheema, MD of Cheema Boilers Limited, said: “We are providing the simplest and cheapest way of cremation, which can be performed with half the wood required today. It can reduce carbon footprint by half. This can also be used on LPG but changing mindset is an uphill task.”