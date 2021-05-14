STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IIT comes up with green tech to reduce firewood for cremating the dead

At a time when corpses are piling up at crematoriums across the country, this innovation might come in handy, as this ecofriendly traditional method requires less wood.

Published: 14th May 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A man wearing personal protective equipment prays in front of the burning funeral pyre of his father who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi

A man wearing personal protective equipment prays in front of the burning funeral pyre of his father who died of COVID-19, at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  IIT-Ropar has developed a technology that involves smokeless cremation of the body.

At a time when corpses are piling up at crematoriums across the country, this innovation might come in handy, as this ecofriendly traditional method requires less wood.

This concept is based on a wick stove, in which the wick glows yellow when lighted and is converted into smokeless blue flame through an air combustion system. The cart has wheels and can be transported without a lot of effort. There are stainless steel trays on both sides for easy ash removal.

After extensive use, it has a cooling-off period that takes 12 hours, while in normal machines this takes 48 hours. The technology could be helpful as crematoriums across the country struggle due to a surge in Covid fatalities. Harpreet Singh, Dean ICSR & II, IIT Ropar, said: “Usually wood costs about Rs 2,500 for disposing one body. Also, a formal Hindu cremation needs more than 400 kg of wood. This is reduced at least by half with the help of eco-friendly cart.”

IIT Ropar collaborated with Cheema Boilers Limited to develop this. Harjinder Singh Cheema, MD of Cheema Boilers Limited, said: “We are providing the simplest and cheapest way of cremation, which can be performed with half the wood required today. It can reduce carbon footprint by half. This can also be used on LPG but changing mindset is an uphill task.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT-Ropar crematoriums Coronavirus COVID-19 Fighting COVID
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp