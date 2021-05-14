STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India adds 3.43 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4000 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

Published: 14th May 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 3,43,144 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 fresg fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active cases have reduced to 37,04,893 comprising 15.41 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.50 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,00,79,599, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 31,13,24,100 samples have been tested up to May 13 with 18,75,515 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 4,000 new fatalities include 850 from Maharashtra, 344 from Karnataka, 308 from Delhi, 297 from Tamil Nadu, 277 from Uttar Pradesh, 186 from Punjab, 195 from Chhattisgarh, 163 from Haryana, 159 from Rajasthan, 129 from West Bengal, 122 from Uttarakhand, 109 from Gujarat and 108 from Jharkhand.

A total of 2,62,317 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 78,857 from Maharashtra, 20,712 from Karnataka, 20,618 from Delhi, 16,768 from Tamil Nadu, 16,646 from Uttar Pradesh, 12,857 from West Bengal, 11,297 from Punjab and 11,289, from Chhattisgarh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

