STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Move SC afresh for raising Maratha quota limit: Devendra Fadnavis to Maharashtra government

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, the former chief minister also accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of passing the buck on the Maratha quota issue.

Published: 14th May 2021 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the Maharashtra government should file a review petition in the Supreme Court to increase the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, he also accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of passing the buck on the Maratha quota issue.

His statement comes a day after the Centre moved the Supreme Court seeking review of the May 5 majority verdict, which held that the 102nd Constitution amendment took away the power of state governments to declare Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) for grant of quota in jobs and admissions.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had unanimously set aside the Maharashtra law that granted quota to Marathas and had refused to refer 1992 Mandal verdict putting a cap of 50 per cent on reservation to a larger bench.

ALSO READ | Maharashra govt to announce sops to pacify Marathas

Fadnavis said, "The central government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court to reconsider the verdict. However, the state is yet to file a review petition in the SC to increase the 50 per cent limit of reservation."

The Centre had made it clear in the Parliament during the 102nd Constitution amendment that states' rights will stay intact.

However, the SC has said that states do not have the right to announce reservation, the former Maharashtra chief minister added.

"The state government is only passing the buck on the Maratha quota issue," he alleged.

The top court had recently struck down the Maharashtra government's decision to exceed 50 per cent reservation for Maratha community in education and jobs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Government Maratha Quota Devendra Fadnavis
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp