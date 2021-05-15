AAI taking all precautions in view of cyclone Tauktae

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday announced suspension of scheduled flight services at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep till 10 am on May 16 due to heavy rains.

The Authority has directed all airports concerned to take all precautions and plan preparedness in view of cyclone 'Tauktae' approaching the western coast of the country, AAI said in a statement.

The airport will be made operational as and when cyclone passes the area, AAI said.

The AAI senior management earlier on Saturday took stock of the situation with the southern and western region airports at a virtual meeting.

ALSO READ | Houses in Kasaragod devoured by sea: Not just Cyclone Tauktae, residents blame harbour too

Keeping safety in mind and to minimize damage to the airport infrastructure, airports are advised to plan as per the SOP and guidelines, while precautionary measures are being ensured by airports concerned, AAI said.

India Meteorological Department issued a weather forecast regarding pre-cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts (depression over Lakshadweep area), AAI said.

As per the forecast, it is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and intensify further.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by May 18 morning and a warning has been issued for Lakshadweep islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu (Ghat districts) and Karnataka (coastal & adjoining Ghat districts), as per AAI.