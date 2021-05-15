STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bodies wash up on shores of river Ganga in UP's Ghazipur

Residents of Ghazipur, mortified over the incident, have expressed concerns over the spread of diseases and the stench coming from the bloated bodies.

Published: 15th May 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bodies seen in and around river Ganga in Ghazipur. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

GHAZIPUR: People living near the banks of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur once again witnessed the ghastly sight of dead bodies washing up on the ghats of the river on Saturday.

Similar scenes were witnessed on Tuesday in the same area, a day after bodies of suspected Covid patients washed up on banks of Ganga in Bihar's Buxar district.

Residents of Ghazipur, mortified over the incident, have expressed concerns over the spread of diseases and the stench coming from the bloated bodies.

"The sight was ghastly, corpses were floating from all directions and were getting stuck on the ghats. People were getting really terrified and the smell is getting worse," said Akhand, a local.

"After looking at the condition of the bodies, it seemed like they have been floating for a while, maybe four to five days. It is possible that they came from the Chandoauli side," he added.

Bodies were also found buried in the sand in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Thursday, near the river.

Incidents such as these have sparked fears about the scale of the Covid crisis in the country, especially in rural areas. Authorities believe the relatives of those who succumbed to the virus, may not have been able to find space for the last rites. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dead bodies ganga river
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
The SARS-CoV-2 virus as a wily wizard
People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
The 96-year-old Pushpa Sharma poses with family at her Shahdara residence in New Delhi | PTI
Delhi: 96-year-old woman beats corona, kin credit her ‘willpower’ to live

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Advancing waves bring down two houses on Moosodi beach in Mangalpady. Coastal erosion may claim seven more houses if the cyclone does not abate, say residents. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Houses in Kasaragod devoured by sea: Not just Cyclone Tauktae, residents blame harbour too
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp