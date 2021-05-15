STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone 'Tauktae': NDRF doubles number of teams mobilised for rescue, relief measures to 100

The force's Director General, S N Pradhan, said in a tweet that these teams are being mobilised for deployment in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra.

Published: 15th May 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains, Cyclone Tauktae

The India Meteorological Department had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' on May 17. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force has increased from 53 to 100 the number of teams earmarked to undertake relief and rescue measures in the wake of impending Cyclone Tauktae, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The force's Director General, S N Pradhan, said in a tweet that these teams are being mobilised for deployment in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra.

On Friday, he had said that 53 teams are being committed for the cyclonic storm that is developing in the Arabian sea.

The deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams has been "upped" as per new inputs provided by the India Meteorological Department, Pradhan said.

Out of the 100 teams, the director general said 42 are being pre-deployed or stationed on the ground in six states while 26 are on stand-by.

Thirty-two teams are on backup and can be airlifted upon requirement, Pradhan said.

The NDRF chief also said that members of these teams have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and are equipped with the required tools.

A single NDRF team comprises 35-40 personnel and they are armed with tree and pole cutters, boats, basic medical aid and other relief and rescue equipment.

The India Meteorological Department had said on Friday that the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" on May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast a day later.

The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression.

It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' by Saturday morning and very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night, it had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Tauktae Tauktae Kerala Cyclone Karnataka Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
The SARS-CoV-2 virus as a wily wizard
People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
The 96-year-old Pushpa Sharma poses with family at her Shahdara residence in New Delhi | PTI
Delhi: 96-year-old woman beats corona, kin credit her ‘willpower’ to live

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Advancing waves bring down two houses on Moosodi beach in Mangalpady. Coastal erosion may claim seven more houses if the cyclone does not abate, say residents. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Houses in Kasaragod devoured by sea: Not just Cyclone Tauktae, residents blame harbour too
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp