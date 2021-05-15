STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Govt team vaccinates Ujjain BJP MP's staff, kin at his home; probe ordered

The incident came to light after BJP worker Kapil Katariya posted a picture of himself getting a jab on Friday and thanked Firojiya for it.

Published: 15th May 2021 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

UJJAIN: A controversy has erupted after a government medical team allegedly administered COVID- 19 vaccines to Ujjain BJP MP Anil Firojiya's staffers, family members and supporters at his residence here, prompting the district authorities to order an inquiry into the incident.

While officials made it clear that there was no provision to send a government team to anybody's home for vaccination, the Congress slammed Firojiya and the machinery for the "shameless act", saying that this has happened when other citizens have to face difficulty in getting vaccines.

The incident came to light after BJP worker Kapil Katariya posted a picture of himself getting a jab on Friday and thanked Firojiya for it.

A number of social media users shared the pictures of the vaccination exercise carried out at the politician's residence, and criticised the move.

However, Firojiya defended himself saying that one of his party workers had called the medical team to his place without his knowledge.

"I was not at home. My mother is very old and she has also suffered injuries in her leg. So one of our workers, Kapil Katariya, called the team. Had I known it before, I would never have allowed this to happen," Firojiya told PTI.

He said he had himself got vaccinated at a hospital.

"Rules are the same for everybody," he said.

Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh said he has ordered an inquiry into the matter after getting the information.

"I asked the officials to provide information about who gave the permission to send the team there. Strict action will be taken against the guilty. There is no provision to send a team to anybody's home," he said.

Talking to PTI, Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted a picture of him getting a jab in a hospital, but the Ujjain MP does not seem to be following his leader.

ALSO READ | India vaccination drive: Government affidavit shows low May stock for 18-44 category; states asked to focus on those needing second dose

"The Ujjain MP considers himself a VVIP and calls the medical team to his home. This is Centre's failure. This is a shameless act," he said.

Parmar, who represents Tarana Assembly constituency, said that the incident has taken place when people are facing a crisis of medicines, oxygen and unavailability of doctors in the midst of pandemic.

"Despite this scenario, a medical team is being sent to the residence of the local Lok Sabha member," he alleged.

He said Firojiya should be removed from the post and the officials responsible for it should be sacked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Katariya COVID 19 Madhya Pradesh Anil Firojiya
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
The SARS-CoV-2 virus as a wily wizard
People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
The 96-year-old Pushpa Sharma poses with family at her Shahdara residence in New Delhi | PTI
Delhi: 96-year-old woman beats corona, kin credit her ‘willpower’ to live

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Advancing waves bring down two houses on Moosodi beach in Mangalpady. Coastal erosion may claim seven more houses if the cyclone does not abate, say residents. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Houses in Kasaragod devoured by sea: Not just Cyclone Tauktae, residents blame harbour too
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp