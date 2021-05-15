STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police quiz Youth Congress chief over relief material

The team reached the IYC headquarters and questioned Srinivas for about 20 minutes and sought details of the source of his supplies.

Published: 15th May 2021

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi Police Crime Branch team on Friday questioned Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B V over Covid-related material, including medicines and oxygen cylinders, being provided by him to people. The team reached the IYC headquarters and questioned Srinivas for about 20 minutes and sought details of the source of his supplies.

The questioning was done following a Delhi High Court order, the police said. The court on May 4 had directed police to examine instances of politicians allegedly procuring and distributing Remdesivir in the national capital and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of an offence.  

BJP leaders, including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and Delhi unit spokesperson Harish Khurana who have also been questioned by police in connection with the distribution of relief material, said the issue should not be politicised. “The police called me this morning and came to my office around 11.40 am.

They said someone filed a petition against the politicians who are helping people and providing Covid assistance. So, based on the court direction, they have to conduct the enquiry,” said Srinivas.
“We are not scared of anyone. We are not doing anything wrong, we are saving lives.

We have nothing to hide. I have answered them orally and also giving a written statement,” the Congress leader said.  SC advocate Krishna Kumar Sharma said it’s a matter of investigation and normal questioning about the procurement of Covid-related material is valid under the eyes of the law.

