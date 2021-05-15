STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Tantrik' among 2 held for gathering at house in Maharashtra; 25 fined

Those present at the house were found violating the COVID-19 regulations as they neither maintained social distancing nor wore masks, police said.

Published: 15th May 2021 11:01 AM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

PALGHAR: Police have arrested a 'tantrik' and one more person after conducting a raid at a house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, where people had gathered in large numbers in anticipation of getting cured, officials said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted on Friday noon at the house located in Satkor village of Vikramgad tehsil, they said.

Police said they collected a fine of Rs 12,500 from 25 persons, who had assembled there, for not wearing face-masks.

"Based on a tip-off, the district rural police raided the house and found that some superstitious practices were on there. Around 50 people, including women, were present at the spot," an official said.

During the raid, several people escaped from the spot, but police managed to nab 27 persons, including the 'tantrik' and the owner of the house.

The duo was later arrested.

People from places including Bhiwandi, Manor, Saphala, Wada, Murbad and Vikramgad had assembled at the house.

Authorities conducted rapid antigen test on 27 people, which revealed that they were not infected.

