Bhima Koregaon case: Accused professor Hany Babu tests positive for COVID-19

His wife has appealed to the authorities to shift him to a multi-speciality hospital where treatment for both his ailments can be given.

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hany Babu, the jailed Delhi University professor, has been tested positive for COVID-19.  The professor was already suffering from an acute eye infection and his health condition has worsened with the COVID infection, according to his wife Jenny Rowena.

Hany Babu is being treated at the JJ Hospital, Mumbai, now. His wife has appealed to the authorities to shift him to a multi-speciality hospital where treatment for both his ailments can be given. Hany Babu is an undertrial prisoner in the Bhima Koregaon case. He was arrested in July 2020 and has been housed at the Taloja jail in Mumbai since then.

"Hany has little or no vision in his left eye due to the swelling, which has spread to the cheek, ear and forehead compromising other vital organs as well. It poses a significant risk to his life if it spreads to the brain," said a press statement issued by his wife.

It was only after persistent efforts by Hany's lawyer Payoshi Roy that Hany was taken to JJ Hospital on May 12. On May 13, Jenny Rowena received a phone call from Taloja Prison and was informed that Hany had been admitted at JJ Hospital.

