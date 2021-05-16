STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bodies found buried in sand on banks of Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

While scores of decomposing bodies laid uncovered in the Sangam area, others have expressed concerns that the corpses will spread more diseases.

Published: 16th May 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Relatives of COVID19 victim, carry the body covered with saffron clothes at a cremation ground in Prayagraj

Relatives of COVID19 victim, carry the body covered with saffron clothes at a cremation ground in Prayagraj. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

PRAYAGRAJ: More bodies were found buried in the sand on the banks of the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district. The discovery has caused panic among people living in nearby areas.

Scores of decomposing bodies laid uncovered in the Sangam area. "For the last 2-3 months, people have been burying their dead here. Sand covering the bodies is blown away by strong winds, exposing the decomposing bodies. Predatory birds and dogs feast gather and feast on the remains. The government should make arrangements for proper burials," a local, Dina Yadav told ANI.

Others have expressed concerns that the corpses will spread more diseases. "The government should be more careful, especially during this pandemic, as this can spread more diseases to people and worsen the situation. People are helpless. Many are poor and do not have the resources for a proper burial. The government should see to this as well," said Sanjay Srivastava, another nearby resident.

Despite repeated attempts, district officials have refused to comment on the matter. Locals have also voiced concerns that the sanctity of the holy river is being compromised, as devotees have stopped taking holy baths due to the foul smell that has worsened over the days.

"At least 400-500 bodies have been buried here. This is a sacred place where people used to come to take holy baths. People no longer like to come here. The government should ensure that this matter is taken care of," said Kunwar Jeet Tivar.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, after which a team of the local police carried out an inquiry to find more bodies. In the last week, Ghazipur and Bihar's Buxar too have seen grim incidents of bloated, decomposing bodies floating in the river. Many washed up on the shores while some were pulled up by stray dogs.

While it remains unconfirmed if the bodies in Prayagaraj are of COVID-19 patients, nearby residents have said such scenes have never been witnessed before and only started with the second COVID wave. "We have never seen such a sight near the river Ganga before. There are thousands of bodies here. The government should follow 'Swachh Bharat' and maintain cleanliness in the area," said Sanjay Srivastav.

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 1,93,815 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13,85,855 patients have recovered so far and 16,957 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the district administration, 165 fresh cases, 521 recoveries and nine deaths were reported in Prayagraj on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangam Prayagraj dead bodies Allahabad Prayagraj decomposing bodies
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp