COVID-19: Maharashtra sees 974 deaths, 34,389 new cases; Mumbai witnesses lowest tests in May

With 22,430 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Mumbai has risen to 58,98,605, as per the update given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Published: 16th May 2021 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 974 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 81,486 while the number of fresh cases at 34,389 remained below 40,000 for the third consecutive day.

The overall caseload in Maharashtra has reached 53,78,452, the state health department said.

Of the 974 fatalities, 415 deaths had occurred in the last 48 hours, it added.

A total of 59,318 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 48,26,371 which has left the state with 4,68,109 active cases while the recovery rate stood at 89.74 per cent, it said.

With 2,64,587 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has risen to 3,11,03,991, the department said in a release.

Currently, 34 91,981 people are in home quarantine and 28,398 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

Mumbai city reported 1,535 new cases and 60 deaths.

The Mumbai division saw 4,431 new infections and 152 deaths, taking the overall count of cases to 14,83,823, including 6,87,830 in Mumbai city.

The overall death toll in the Mumbai division now stands at 25,788, the department said.

The Nashik division reported 5,968 new cases including 1,022 in Nashik city, while the Pune division added 9,969 infections, including 1,359 in Pune city.

The Kolhapur division saw 3,937 fresh cases, Aurangabad division 1,587, Latur division 2,119, Akola division 3,754.

The Nagpur division recorded 2,624 new cases, including 734 infections in Nagpur city, the release said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is: Positive cases 53,78,452, deaths 81,486, recoveries 48,26,371, active cases 4,68,109, total tests 3,11,03,991, tests today 2,64,587.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,544 fresh coronavirus positive cases following testing of 22,430 samples, the lowest such number so far this month, the city civic body said.

A total of 60 patients died, taking the overall count of COVID-19 fatalities in Mumbai to 14,260, it said.

Mumbai's tally of cases now stands at 6,88,696.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 1,447 coronavirus positive cases after 24,896 samples were tested.

The number of daily fatalities in Mumbai remained more or less the same.

Mumbai's death count remained in the range of 51 to 90 so far this month, it said.

The number of recovered patients outnumbered the number of daily cases on Sunday.

A total of 2,438 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 6,36,753, it said, adding Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 92 per cent.

The number of active cases in the financial capital has dipped to 35,702, as per the BMC.

Mumbai had reported the highest 11,163 infections in a day on April 4.

At 90, the city had seen the highest number of fatalities in a day during the second wave on May 1 this year.

As per the BMC, Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between April May 9 to May 15 is 0.29 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is 231 days.

Mumbai is left with 86 active containment zones located in slums and chawls, while the number of sealed buildings dipped to 339.

