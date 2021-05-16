STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid lockdown extended in Haryana till May 24

The first lockdown during the current second Covid-19 wave in Haryana was imposed by the state government on May 3 for a week till May 10.

Published: 16th May 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 24.

The lockdown which already stood imposed in the state till May 17 was extended by a week.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, "Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May.

Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert (lockdown).

 Last Sunday, Minister Vij had extended the lockdown from May 10 till May 17.

In a bid to contain the current second Covid-19 wave in Haryana, the state government had first imposed the lockdown on May 3 for a week till May 10.

The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana)".

Haryana has been facing a surge in Covid-19 infections as well as fatalities for the last few weeks, though they have registered a slight fall during the past few days.

The recent surge had seen increased pressure on hospitals with demand for medical oxygen also increasing manifold.

The government has maintained that it is doing its best to tackle the present Covid-19 situation.

The government has also stepped up efforts to check the spread of the virus in rural areas with many villages seeing a surge in infections.

During the lockdown, the government had urged residents to stay indoors.

However, several categories of people, including those tasked with the maintenance of law and order, emergency and municipal services and the government machinery engaged in anti-Covid duties, have been exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

To curb the virus' spread, the state government had recently put several other restrictions in place including the imposition of restrictions orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Government Coronavirus lockdown LOckdown extension
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp