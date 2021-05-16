STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Tauktae to hit coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon: IMD

Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the government in Goa has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches to tackle the situation in view of IMD's warning.

Published: 16th May 2021 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

High tides hit Panaji ahead of cyclone Tauktae's landfall

High tides hit Panaji ahead of cyclone Tauktae's landfall. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Cyclone Tauktae will hit the coastal areas of Goa by late afternoon as it is very likely to keep moving in the north northwest direction, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It further stated that due to the effect of the cyclone, the state will continue to witness strong winds and rainfall throughout the day.

"Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to keep moving in north northwest direction. By late afternoon, its centre will be north-northwest of Goa. Gale winds and rainfall will continue for almost the entire day, said IMD.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the government in Goa has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches to tackle the situation in view of the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning about cyclone Tauktae.

In a video message posted on twitter, the Chief Minister had said, "In view of Cyclone Tauktae, the State has activated its lifesaving machinery on beaches. NDRF team comprising 22 personnel carrying life saving equipment has already arrived. Also, control rooms have been set up at District and Taluka level."

He had said that the NDRF is working in coordination with the State government's departments including Electricity, Water Resources Department and Disaster Management Cell.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Administrator of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to assess the preparedness of States and Central ministries to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Tauktae.

The incoming cyclone intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the east-central Arabian Sea and is very likely to intensify further during the next 12 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning, the IMD said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

