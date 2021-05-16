STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J-K police releases youths who were detained for holding anti-Israel protest during corona curfew

Artist Mudasir Gul, who had painted pro-Palestine graffiti, was among 20 people detained by the police on Saturday in the city's Padshahi Bagh area.

Published: 16th May 2021 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police on Sunday released 17 youths, including an artist, a day after they were detained for holding an anti-Israel protest here during the corona curfew.

Artist Mudasir Gul, who had painted pro-Palestine graffiti, was among 20 people detained by the police on Saturday in the city's Padshahi Bagh area.

"Seventeen boys were handed over to families via Community Bond after counselling. They violated section 51 of DM Act by participating in protests during corona curfew," a police official said.

The official said that engaging the families is important for preventing youngsters from going astray.

Gul, 32, had drawn the face of a weeping woman whose head was draped in a Palestinian flag.

The words 'We are Palestine' were written in bold, white letters.

"He was released on Sunday evening and has reached his home," Gul's elder brother Sami-ullah Rather told PTI.

Gul's mother said a few local youths came to their home and asked him to draw a mural.

She said his son refused to draw the mural at first, but was convinced by the youths that it was a protest to express solidarity with the people of Palestine only and there would not be anything against India.

On Saturday, police detained Gul and made him deface the graffiti before taking him away.

Rather said Gul was interested in art and would dedicate about 18 hours a day to it.

"We are happy he has been released," he said.

The arrest of the youths had drawn a sharp reaction from PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and the moderate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

They had also expressed concern over the detention of two sons of late separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai from their residence last night.

The two were detained from their residence in Barzulla area of the city late Saturday evening in connection with a case registered by police in Kupwara district on May 6 after pro-freedom slogans were raised at the separatist leader's funeral, officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mudasir Gul Coronavirus COVID-19 Kashmir Lockdown
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp