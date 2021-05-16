STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand: 'Daal Chawal' feeding the poor and needy during lockdown

Trishi further added that they are trying to deliver free of cost basic grocery items to the people who are struggling for food in this situation.

Published: 16th May 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

A Facebook page was made in the name of Daal-Chawal to make it convenient to reach out to the people who actually need help.

A Facebook page was made in the name of Daal-Chawal to make it convenient to reach out to the people who actually need help.

By Express News Service

RANCHI: ‘Daal-Chawal,’ a team of professionals working outside the State and currently sitting idle at home in Ranchi, is distributing free dry-ration packets to the poor and needy who have lost their jobs or livelihood due to the lockdown.

Initially, the team of ‘Daal Chawal’ started it on their own with a Facebook post, “If you know someone around you who is in need, please let us know, we would try to help them,” which attracted tremendous response from the people and they started receiving funds from the people whom they did not even know.

The quartet –Trishi Pandey, Ria Pandey, Prashanto Banerjee and Priya Banerjee purchase dry ration from the market, convert them into small packets having rice, dal, biscuits or bread  and distribute them among the needy people. The objective, according to them, is to provide basic requirements of life which is rice and dal along with biscuit and bread for children.

"The drive was started as people this time were more concerned about those who are infected from the virus, but no one was thinking about those who have lost their source of income due to the lockdown and are on the verge of starvation," said Trishi Pandey, a lawyer by profession.

Though the government is also distributing ration among the poor which is done arbitrarily, they are doing it where government assistance has failed to reach after identifying such people, she added.

Trishi further added that they are trying to deliver free of cost basic grocery items to the people who are struggling for food in this situation.

“We make it a point to ask people before giving them the packets that whether they want it or not. Dry ration packets are given only after they say that they actually need, while many people refuse to take it,” said another member of Daal-Chawal, Prashanto Banerjee, who is an animation artist.

They are also getting leads from the people who tell them about the people who actually need help, he added.

"While discussing about the present scenario a fortnight ago, we thought why not do something as we were sitting idle at home. Then all of a sudden it was decided to distribute dry ration to the poor and needy who have no source of income or livelihood,” said Prashanto.

A Facebook page was made in the name of Daal-Chawal to make it convenient to reach out to the people who actually need help, he added.

Priya Banerjee, a teacher, said that it all started casually just to extend a helping hand towards the poor and needy, they had never though that they will get such a huge response from the people.

“The response from the people is really encouraging for us. We had never thought that we will get such a huge response from the people as we are getting funds from those whom we don’t even know,” said Priya Banerjee. It has been decided to continue till the lockdown is not lifted, she said.

Notably, Trishi and Ria are sisters while Priya and Prashanto are siblings. All of them belong to different professions and had come to their homes due to the lockdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daal Chawal Ranchi ration distribution food delviery COVID lockdown coronavirus Jharkhand
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp