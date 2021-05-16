STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local BJP leader booked for ramming his car into Nashik's civic hospital 

Published: 16th May 2021 05:37 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NASHIK: Police have registered a case against a local BJP leader in Nashik for allegedly damaging property of a civic hospital here by ramming his car into its glass entrance and trying to attack its staff, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Bytco Hospital on Nashik Road late on Saturday night, they said.

Police have registered an offence against Rajendra Tajne, who is the husband of BJP corporator Seema Tajne.

According to police, Rajendra Tajne's father had recently died at this hospital while undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Nashik civic body's health official lodged a complaint against him in this regard.

"As per the complaint, Tajne rammed his car into the glass entrance of the hospital and damaged its property. He hurled a paver block towards its staff member and also abused and threatened a relative of a patient there. However, nobody was injured in the incident," a police official said.

During the incident, Tajne kept shouting that patients should get oxygen, ventilators and beds at the hospital, and black-marketing of Remdesivir injections should stop, he added.

However, Tajne left the spot later and he is still at large, the official said.

Police have registered a case under various IPC sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 336 (rash or negligent act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and other Acts.

Nashik Road police are investigating the case.

Currently, the BJP is in power in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

NMC commissioner Kailas Jadhav has issued orders for strict action in the matter.

