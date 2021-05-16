STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCMC directs states to ensure proper running of COVID centres during Cyclone Tauktae

The cabinet secretary directed the agencies concerned to work in close co-ordination and extend all requisite assistance to the affected states.

Published: 16th May 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday

Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Sunday, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed agencies to ensure "uninterrupted" functioning of the COVID hospitals in the states affected by the impending Cyclone Tauktae and secure "zero loss" of lives.

Officers from various central agencies, the chief secretaries of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the administrators of the Union territories of Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu took part in the meeting, a statement issued by the government said.

The NCMC met to review the preparedness of the central and state agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm that is expected to reach the Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18 with wind speeds ranging from 150-160 km per hour, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surge, it said.

Reviewing the preparedness of the central and state agencies, Gauba stressed that all measures be taken to evacuate people in the areas affected by the cyclone so as to ensure zero loss of life and damage.

"All steps are to be taken to avoid disruption of functioning of hospitals and COVID-19 centres and maintenance of regular supply of oxygen to patients," the statement quoted him as saying.

Necessary arrangements have been made in this context, it added.

India is witnessing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic currently.

The cabinet secretary directed the agencies concerned to work in close co-ordination and extend all requisite assistance to the affected states.

"Preparatory arrangements to restore power, telecom and other important services should be ensured," he said.

The statement said the chief secretaries of the states apprised the NCMC of the measures put in place to deal with the cyclonic storm.

"Adequate stock of foodgrains, drinking water and other essential supplies have been arranged and preparations made to maintain essential services such as power, telecommunications etc.," they said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed the meeting that a total of 101 teams have been earmarked to tackle the cyclone.

While 79 teams have been deployed, 22 have been kept ready, it said.

"Rescue and relief teams of the Army, Navy and Coast Guard, along with ships and aircraft, have also been deployed," the statement said.

The secretaries of various central ministries such as home, power, shipping, telecom, civil aviation, fisheries, the Railway Board chairman, the NDMA member secretary, the chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and the directors general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the NDRF also attended the meeting, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Crisis Management Committee Cyclone Tauktae
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp