Over 9,440 MT of liquid medical oxygen delivered across India on Oxygen Express trains

Around 150 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Published: 16th May 2021 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

The Oxygen Express with Liquid Oxygen from Bokaro for Bhopal, at Mandideep Railway Station near Bhopal, Wednesday

The Oxygen Express with Liquid Oxygen from Bokaro for Bhopal, at Mandideep Railway Station near Bhopal, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The railways has delivered more than 9,440 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in nearly 590 tankers to various states across the country since April 19, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Around 150 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states, it added.

Twelve Oxygen Express trains were on the run with more than 970 tonnes of LMO in 55 tankers, it said.

The southern states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu got a big boost in the supply of the life-saving gas with several Oxygen Express trains delivering their loads.

Incidentally, the NCR region crossed the delivery of more than 5,000 tonnes of oxygen for further distribution.

The Oxygen Express trains have been delivering nearly 800 tonnes of LMO across the nation each day for the last few days.

Kerala received its first Oxygen Express at Ernakulam with 118 tonnes of LMO.

So far, 521 tonnes of oxygen have been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2,525 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 430 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 1,228 tonnes in Haryana, 389 tonnes in Telangana, 40 tonnes in Rajasthan, 361 tonnes in Karnataka, 200 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 118 tonnes in Kerala, 151 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 116 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh and more than 3,320 tonnes in Delhi.

