STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two killed in clash in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, 15 booked

The deceased have been identified as Giriraj Gurjar (35) and Basantilal Gurjar (25), both residents of Gangpura village.

Published: 16th May 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTA: Two people were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups over alleged illegal mining of soil near an agricultural field along the Piplaj dam in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

Fifteen people have been booked and 10 of them detained in connection with the violence that took place near Gangpura village under Bhawani Mandi police station area on Saturday afternoon, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Giriraj Gurjar (35) and Basantilal Gurjar (25), both residents of Gangpura village, the police said.

A group of 15-20 people was mining sand from near the Piplaj dam close to an agricultural field.

When Giriraj and others, who were working in the field, objected to them digging the soil, the first group attacked them with sharp weapons, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer, Bhawani Mandi, Gopichand Meena told PTI.

While Giriraj died on the spot, Basantilal and one Vikram Gurjar were critically injured and rushed to the SRG Hospital.

Basantilal succumbed to his injuries late on Saturday night, he said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by a family member of the deceased, 15 people were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 of them have been detained for questioning, Meena said.

No arrests have been made so far, he said.

The bodies of Giriraj and Basantilal were handed over to their family members after a post-mortem examination, said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhawani Mandi police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan group clash Jhalawar
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp