Two killed in clash in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, 15 booked

By PTI

KOTA: Two people were killed and one injured in a clash between two groups over alleged illegal mining of soil near an agricultural field along the Piplaj dam in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

Fifteen people have been booked and 10 of them detained in connection with the violence that took place near Gangpura village under Bhawani Mandi police station area on Saturday afternoon, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Giriraj Gurjar (35) and Basantilal Gurjar (25), both residents of Gangpura village, the police said.

A group of 15-20 people was mining sand from near the Piplaj dam close to an agricultural field.

When Giriraj and others, who were working in the field, objected to them digging the soil, the first group attacked them with sharp weapons, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer, Bhawani Mandi, Gopichand Meena told PTI.

While Giriraj died on the spot, Basantilal and one Vikram Gurjar were critically injured and rushed to the SRG Hospital.

Basantilal succumbed to his injuries late on Saturday night, he said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by a family member of the deceased, 15 people were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 10 of them have been detained for questioning, Meena said.

No arrests have been made so far, he said.

The bodies of Giriraj and Basantilal were handed over to their family members after a post-mortem examination, said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhawani Mandi police station.