STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

89 more COVID fatalities rattle Bihar; positivity rate, active caseload decline

The death toll has now reached 3,832, an increase of more than 1,000 since the beginning of this month when the state went under a lockdown to contain the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 17th May 2021 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar was on Sunday rattled by 89 more COVID-19 fatalities, though its active caseload and the number of cases reported in a day continued to decline, leading to further improvement in the rate of recovery and a drop in the positivity ratio.

According to the health department, the death toll has now reached 3,832, an increase of more than 1,000 since the beginning of this month when the state went under a lockdown to contain the raging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of fresh cases was 6,894, the first occasion in the past several weeks when the figure was less than 7,000.

The total number of cases confirmed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago is 6.51 lakh.

The intensity of the recent outbreak can be gauged from the fact that more than half of the coronavirus infections in Bihar so far have been reported in the past one month.

On the brighter side, 5.72 lakh people have recovered and the number of active cases, which was a week ago more than one lakh, has come down to 75,089.

The recovery rate was at 87.89, a nearly 10 per cent increase compared with a fortnight ago.

The positivity ratio has come down from about 15.1 per cent to 5.7 per cent in two weeks.

The number of samples tested in the state, which has a population of about 13 crores, is 2.80 crore.

Vaccination drive is also underway, and with more than 90 lakh of its people having received the jabs, including 7.25 lakh in the economically productive and outgoing age group of 18-44 years, the state hopes the situation to improve further in foreseeable future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bihar Lockdown
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp