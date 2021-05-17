STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI arrests of Bengal ministers, others in Narada case illegal: Assembly Speaker

'This sanction is absolutely illegal and arresting anyone on the basis of this sanction is also illegal,' West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjeeclaimed.

A large number of TMC supporters staged a protest outside the CBI office after party leaders were arrested by the agency.

A large number of TMC supporters staged a protest outside the CBI office after party leaders were arrested by the agency. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday dubbed as illegal the arrest of two Bengal ministers and others in the Narada case, contending that the CBI action on the basis of the governor's sanction was unlawful.

"I have not received any letter from the CBI nor has anybody sought permission from me as per the protocol," Banerjee said.

The central probe agency on Monday morning arrested state ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra as well as former minister Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting case in which politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently granted sanction to prosecute all the four leaders, following which the CBI finalised its chargesheet and moved to arrest them.

"I do not know for what unknown reason they went to the governor and sought his sanction. The chair of the speaker was not vacant at that time, I was very much in office."

"This sanction is absolutely illegal and arresting anyone on the basis of this sanction is also illegal," Banerjee claimed.

  • anthony
    The Country is painfully aware of how the Central Agencies are being misused to target opposition Leaders and Parties. This is the Ugly face of Modi's Maan Ki Baat and his innocent pretensions behind TV cameras in his repeated addresses to the Nation.Central Government Tax and Enforcement Agencies like Income Tax Dept and Enforcement Directorate have rarely raided BJP Leaders over the last six years. It will be nice to know through the media if any BJP leader has been issued any IT or ED Notice during the last six years. ED or IT departments would have known that large sums of money were transacted for luring of MLAs at the time of toppling of non-BJP governments but have turned a blind eye.
    1 day ago reply
