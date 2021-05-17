STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone effect: Orange, yellow alerts declared for heavy rains in 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour in isolated places of nine divisions till Tuesday morning.

Published: 17th May 2021 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during formation of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai

Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during formation of cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange or "be prepared" alert for heavy rains in 13 districts in Madhya Pradesh even as the state received intermittent showers during the day due to cyclone Tauktae, an official said.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 40-50 kilometres per hour in isolated places of nine divisions till Tuesday morning. The orange alert is for 13 districts, including Narsinghpur, Alirajpurand and Mandsaur, while the yellow alert has been issued for Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Jabalpur divisions among others.

"Large parts of MP received rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds in some places, in the last 24 hours. An upper air cyclonic circulation was lying over north-east MP and the neighbourhood. Tauktae has brought moisture to Madhya Pradesh, which is causing rains along with winds," said PK Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Meteorological Department IMD Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh rains Cyclone Tauktae
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp