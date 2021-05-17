STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Tauktae: Two dead in Maharashtra's Konkan region

A sailor, identified as Rajaram Kadam, from Devgad taluka in the district died when a boat anchored at the Anandwadi harbour in Sindhudurg district drowned.

Published: 17th May 2021 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Fishing boats anchored due to cyclone Tauktae alert, at Mora Jetty Uran, in Navi Mumbai

Fishing boats anchored due to cyclone Tauktae alert, at Mora Jetty Uran, in Navi Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two persons died in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, the state government said on Monday. Two boats anchored at the Anandwadi harbour in Sindhudurg district drowned, an official statement said, adding that seven sailors were on board the two vessels.

A sailor, identified as Rajaram Kadam, from Devgad taluka in the district died in the incident, while three others were missing. The three other sailors were safe, the statement said. Besides, one person died in a rain-related incident in Raigad district, state minister Aditi Tatkare said in a post on Twitter.

ALSO READ| Cyclone Tauktae: Rain and strong winds lash Mumbai; local train services hit

As of 11 am on Monday, 1,104 structures in Raigad were partially damaged, while one got destroyed completely due to the storm, the minister said. She said that 2,299 families (or 8,383 people) were shifted to safer places in view of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said a substantial number of trees fell in the Konkan region due to the cyclonic storm. The government will have to send additional teams of its personnel to the affected region to restore normalcy once the cyclone threat is over, he said.

Pawar also urged people to not step out of their homes without any reason.

