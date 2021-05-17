STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh sees 5,921 new COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths; 11,513 recover

With the new additions, the overall case tally in the state mounted to 7,37,306 while 77 fatalities took the toll to 7,069, an official said.

Published: 17th May 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The number of fresh coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh on Monday fell below 6,000 to 5,921 for the first time after a gap of nearly five weeks.

On April 11, the state had recorded 5,939 COVID-19 infections.

A total of 11,513 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 6,41,254, leaving it with 88,983 active cases.

A total of 11,513 persons were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 6,41,254, leaving it with 88,983 active cases.

With 1,307 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,39,185, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,13,865 with the addition of 657 cases.

With eight deaths each, the toll in Indore and Bhopal rose to 1,269 and 854, respectively.

Indore is now left with 13,675 active cases and Bhopal 13,330, the official said.

With 64,741 new tests, the number of samples tested in Madhya Pradesh so far crossed 88.50 lakh.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,73,979 cases, including 1,453 fatalities so far in May.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him that the pace of the coronavirus infection is slowing down as the positivity rate has dropped to 9 per cent while the recovery rate is now 87 per cent.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,37,306, new cases 5,921, death toll 7,069, recovered 6,41,254, active cases 88,983, number of tests so far 88,50,532.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh Lockdown
