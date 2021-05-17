STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Black fungus injection hard to come by for Indore COVID patients

State water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said he had spoken to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the spread of black fungus infection in Indore district.

Black fungus

A magnified scan of Black fungus. (Representational Image)

By PTI

INDORE: Over 120 people in Indore in Madhya Pradesh suffering from Mucormycosis, a rare and dangerous fungal infection being seen in some COVID-19 patients and those who had recovered from it, are finding it tough to get Amphotericin-B injections for its treatment.

State water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said he had spoken to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the spread of black fungus infection in Indore district, adding that 122 patients were admitted in hospitals here with the ailment.

Efforts were on to get Amphotericin-B injections in adequate numbers, the minister added.

Incidentally, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had, on Sunday, written to the CM claiming these injections were not available in the market and it was causing great distress to patients and their kin.

"My uncle needs the injection but I have not been able to purchase it in Dawa Bazaar for the past two days. He has already lost one eye and we need Amphotericin-B injections to save him," resident Tousif Sheikh told PTI.

Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College said 500 Amphotericin-B injections had been requisitioned from Bhopal and the process to administer them to 59 patients here had begun.

Indore has a COVID-19 caseload of 1,39,185, including 1,2689 deaths.

