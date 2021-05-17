STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi nowhere in sight when needed: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on COVID crisis

He also lauded individuals who are helping out people in this crisis and expressed gratitude to them.

Published: 17th May 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday that the government has failed to manage the COVID-19 crisis and the prime minister is nowhere to be seen. He also lauded individuals who are helping out people in this crisis and expressed gratitude to them.

"While GOI has failed not just in managing Covid crisis but also in standing with the people, there are numerous individual stories of strength and altruism every day," he said on Twitter. "Immense gratitude to these heroes dedicated to serving others and showing the world what India truly stands for," he also said.

In another tweet, he took a jibe at the prime minister, drawing a comparison between him and the ventilators provided through PMCARES Fund. "There's a lot common between PMCares ventilator and the PM himself: - too much false PR, don't do their respective jobs, nowhere in sight when needed," he tweeted.

Some states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have complained that the ventilators provided from PMCARES Fund have not been functioning properly. Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the COVID situation in the country and the shortage of essential medicines and oxygen.

