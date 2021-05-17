STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi calls up Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to take stock of preparations for cyclone Tauktae

An official release said that the chief minister apprised the PM about the precautionary steps being taken by the state government to tackle the situation.

Published: 17th May 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (L) and PM Narendra Modi

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (L) and PM Narendra Modi. (File photo| ANI and EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening called up Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and took stock of the preparations to deal with cyclonic storm Tauktae which has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and is expected to reach the Gujarat coast in the night.

The prime minister assured the state government of all possible help to deal with the situation. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening called up Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over the phone and sought details of preparation by the state government to deal with cyclone Tauktae," the Chief Minister's Office said in a release.

ALSO READ| Cyclone Tauktae: Police personnel in Mumbai maintain vigil amid rains and winds

It said that the chief minister apprised the PM about the precautionary steps being taken by the state government to tackle the situation.

Rupani had said that the Gujarat government has so far evacuated to safer places 1.5 lakh people living in the 10-km radius of coastal areas of different districts that are likely to bear the brunt of the cyclonic storm.

A total of 44 teams of the National Disaster Response Force along with personnel of the police and local officials have been deployed along the coast in various districts.

As per the latest update given by the IMD, cyclone Tauktae, which has now intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva, around 20 km east of the Union territory of Diu between 8 pm and 11 pm on Monday with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Vijay Rupani Cyclone Tauktae Gujarat rains Gujarat cyclone
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp