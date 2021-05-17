STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Political leaders have no business to hoard stocks of COVID-19 medicines: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court said it expects the police to conduct a proper investigation in the matter and file a better status report within a week.

Published: 17th May 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 01:14 PM

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday said political leaders have no business to hoard stocks of COVID-19 medicines that are already in shortage and they are expected to surrender these drugs.

The high court said since it is projected that these medicines were procured for public charity and not for political gains, political leaders are expected to surrender their stocks to the Director General of Health Services, Delhi government for use for the poor and needy persons at government hospitals.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh expressed dissatisfaction over a status report filed by the Delhi Police on an inquiry conducted in relation to the allegations of politicians hoarding and distributing COVID-19 medicines, including Remdesivir, in the national capital.

The high court said it expects the police to conduct a proper investigation in the matter and file a better status report within a week.

The court was hearing a PIL seeking lodging of an FIR on the allegations that politicians are able to procure in huge quantity and distribute COVID-19 medicines even as patients were running from pillar to post to get them.

