STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Shift jailed Stan Swamy to hospital': Jharkhand rights group to Maharashtra govt

Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha said Stan, who is a Parkinson’s disease patient with severe tremors in both hands, is currently having fever and cough.

Published: 17th May 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Stan Swamy

Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (JJM), a network of activists and eminent citizens, has demanded that Stan Swamy, currently lodged in Taloja jail in Mumbai, be shifted to a hospital for the proper medical treatment.

Writing a letter to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, JJM pleaded that looking at his health conditions and rising Covid cases in Taloja jail, Stan should be shifted immediately to a hospital.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested 84-year-old Jesuit priest Stan Swamy in Bhima Koregaon case on October 8, in a case related to the violence which erupted at an event to mark the 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle on January 1 in 2018, leaving one dead and several others injured.

The letter further added that Stan, who is a Parkinson’s disease patient with severe tremors in both hands, is currently having fever and cough. He was given antibiotics by the Ayurvedic doctors but it did not help him much.

“Stan Swamy finds it difficult to drinking from a glass, taking bath and washing clothes on his own. He also has serious hearing problem and needs hearing aid for both ears. He was also operated twice for hernia in the recent past,” the letter said.

“On May 14, Stan called up his colleague and shared that he was unwell. For the first time since his arrest, he said that he was feeling very weak. He is not able to speak even over phone and his condition has to be described by others,” stated the letter written to the Maharashtra government. added.

Stan, according to JJM, has not even received first shot of Covid vaccine and is yet to be tested for the virus. Therefore, there is an urgent need to shift Swamy to a good hospital, stated the letter.

The JJM further said it would be really helpful if he is shifted to the Holy Family Hospital or Holy Spirit Hospital where his Jesuit colleagues can take care of him. Stan is an elderly and ailing person, with limited mobility and no history of violence against others, the JMM said in the letter.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stan Swamy Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha Taloja jail
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp