STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers

The product developed at a state-of-the-art prototyping facility at Dassault Systemes in Pune was finalised as per the medical experts advice.

Published: 17th May 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)

The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health workers may soon be relieved of sweating out long hours in suffocating PPE kits. A compact and economical ventilation system for PPE kits, developed by a Pune-based startup, can now prevent excessive sweating while wearing such kits.

The ventilation system, when attached with the conventional PPE kits with one simple modification, keeps the health workers well-ventilated preventing not only bodily discomforts but also possible fungal diseases in the body.

Nihaal Singh Adarsh, an engineering Student from Mumbai along with his startup called Watt Technovations, developed the technology called ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’, at RIIDL (Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory) supported by the National Science &Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science Technology, Government of India, in Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn and can provide comfort to the doctors and medical practitioners working in the hospitals to treat Covid patients.

ALSO READ | Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert panel

The design of the ventilation system ensures a complete air seal from the PPE kit. It provides a breeze of fresh air to the user in a gap of just 100 seconds. The product developed at a state-of-the-art prototyping facility at Dassault Systemes in Pune was finalised as per the medical experts advice.

“A team of mentors and experts from RIIDL supported the startup and helped them at every stage providing a conducive environment to help the innovator give the best output,” said Gaurang Shetty, chief innovation catalyst at RIIDL.

The result was a compact, portable, and user-friendly device to provide a ventilation system for PPE suits. The Covtech Ventilation system is being used in Sai Sneh hospital, Pune  and Lotus Multi- Specialty hospital, Pune and the company plans to scale up the uses by May/June.

The student of K J Somaiya College of Engineering and the founder of Watt Technovations, received the NIDHI’s Promoting and Accelerating Young and Aspiring technology entrepreneurs (PRAYAS) grant of Rs 10,00,000 from Department of Science and Technology, Government of India for prototype development and product innovation.

The startup also received Rs 5,00,000 as support from a new venture investment programme jointly conducted by RIIDL, KJ Somaiya Institute of Management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PPE Kits ventilated PPE kits RIIDL Somaiya Vidyavihar University fighting Covid
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp