STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three killed in encounter between Naxals and police in Chhattisgarh

A senior police official said that the gun-fight broke out after Naxals opened fire at a newly set up police camp at Silger in Sukma along the inter- district border.

Published: 17th May 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BIJAPUR: Three persons were killed in an exchange of fire between Naxals and security forces in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh on Monday, a police official said. It was yet to be ascertained whether the deceased were Naxals or civilians, he said, adding that there was no casualty among the security personnel.

IG (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI that the gun-fight broke out after Naxals opened fire at a newly set up police camp at Silger in Sukma along the inter-district border. "Since the past few days, a group of villagers were staging a protest in Silger, considered as a core area of Maoists, against the police camp set up last week," he said.

According to police, the villagers had staged the protest allegedly under pressure from Naxals. Amid the protest, armed Naxals opened fire at the camp taking cover of the villagers at around 12:30 pm on Monday, following which the security personnel retaliated, the official said, adding that intermittent firing was still underway at the spot.

"Meanwhile, bodies of three persons were recovered from the encounter site. It was yet to be ascertained whether the deceased were Naxals or civilians," the IG said. Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and further details were awaited, he said.

The encounter spot is located eight to 10 km away from the site of Naxal attack that took place on April 3 in Sukma district where 22 security personnel were killed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxals Naxal encounter Chhattisgarh encounter
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp