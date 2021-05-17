STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions, police said.

Published: 17th May 2021 12:25 PM

Two terrorists were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the police said. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khonmoh area, in the outskirts of the city, following information about the presence of terrorists there, the police said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire towards security forces positions, they said.

Two terrorists were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the police said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained.

