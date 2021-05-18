STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

37 doctors in UP hospitals have died of COVID-19 in second wave: Indian Medical Association

According to the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Uttar Pradesh unit, 54 doctors had died due to the viral disease in the first wave.

Published: 18th May 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: Thirty-seven doctors in Uttar Pradesh hospitals have died in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, the IMA in Delhi said on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Uttar Pradesh unit, 54 doctors had died due to the viral disease in the first wave.

National vice-president of the IMA and head of COVID-19 task force of the IMA's UP unit, Ashok Rai, said 32 doctors have died in the second wave of the pandemic up to Sunday.

"As per data available till Sunday, doctors who died due to COVID-19 in the second wave in the state include Dr Anand Tandon (Sitapur), Dr SP Mishra (Gonda), Dr Raghvendra Singh (Barabanki), Dr Akhilesh Paswan (Gorakhpur), Dr Alpana Jha (Lucknow), Dr Mohd Ashraf Ali (Rampur), Dr Swati Singh (Saharanpur)," he told PTI.

Rai added that most of these doctors got infected while administering medical treatment to COVID-infected patients, while some senior doctors died at their residence.

The IMA on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMA UP Uttar Pradesh COVID second wave
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp