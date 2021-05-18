Badals never indicted in sacrilege cases: Bikram Majithia hits back at Congress

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said neither the one-man commission set to probe the 2015 desecration incidents nor the earlier constituted SIT indicted former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his deputy Sukhbir Badal in the cases.

"In fact, both reports categorically and forcefully refused to indict Parkash Singh Badal or Sukhbir Singh Badal for either the firing or the sacrilege incidents in question. Nowhere in the reports' recommendations is either Parkash Singh Badal or Sukhbir Badal found guilty of any wrongdoing on the allegations levelled against them by their political opponents," said Majithia here.

Majithia's remarks came two days after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu shared on his Twitter handle video clips of purported police action on people protesting the desecration of a religious text in Punjab's Faridkot in 2015 and purported contents of the report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission that had probed incidents of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Sidhu's tweet was in response to SAD chief Sukhbir Badal's statement in which he had dared the Congress leaders to share the proof, if they have any, on the "planning and execution" of the alleged acts of the desecration of a religious text in the state's Faridkot in 2015.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had last month quashed a probe report of the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team into the Kotkapura firing incident.

Majithia on Tuesday said the SIT had relied on the commission's report and the HC judgment found no truth or merit in both.

The Akali leader reiterated the party's open challenge to its critics in the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party to submit to the court any evidence which they claim they have against Akali leaders.

During the previous SAD-BJP regime, torn pages of the religious text were found at Bargari in Faridkot.

Later, in police firing incidents at anti-sacrilege protesters, two people were killed at Behbal Kalan and many injured at Kotkapura.