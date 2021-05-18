STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar rattled by 96 COVID-19 deaths in a day, positivity rate continues to fall

5,920 cases were reported since the previous day, a significant drop since about a fortnight ago when the number of people infected by the coronavirus in a day often exceeded 15,000.

Published: 18th May 2021 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Ninety-six fresh COVID-19 fatalities rattled Bihar on Monday, raising the death toll in the pandemic so far to 3,928 in the state which has been heaving a sigh of relief following a marked decline in its active caseload and positivity rate.

According to the health department, 5,920 cases were reported since the previous day, a significant drop since about a fortnight ago when the number of people infected by the coronavirus in a day often exceeded 15,000.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year has reached 6.57 lakh.

More than half of them tested positive in the last one month alone a clear indication of the unprecedented surge witnessed in Bihar during the devastating second wave.

Nonetheless, the positivity rate which had crossed 15 per cent earlier this month, has plummeted to 4.75 per cent.

The number of active cases, which had for days remained more than one lakh last month, has also come down to 69,697.

For breaking the chain of infection, the state has been under a full lockdown, clamped by the Nitish Kumar government initially for the period May 5-11 which was later extended till May 25.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the state who have, so far, recovered is 5.84 lakh.

The testing rate was cranked up in the state nearly two months ago when the government anticipated a spike especially in the wake of the return of migrants on a large scale from other states where they lost their homes and jobs because of lockdowns.

In the last 24 hours, 1.25 lakh samples were tested.

A total number of samples tested so far is 2.81 crore.

Meanwhile, a mobile application aimed at keeping track of the condition of those staying in home isolation after testing positive was launched here by the chief minister, who also conducted a virtual inspection of community kitchens run by the state government for providing free food to those who can ill-afford it on account of joblessness during the lockdown.

Administering vaccines is also underway in the state where the government has promised free jabs to the entire population.

Altogether 92.29 lakh people have taken the shots so far and government sources say the pace of inoculation would pick up with greater availability of vials and easing of travel restrictions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bihar Lockdown
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp