BJP’s West Bengal leaders fear backlash over arrest of TMC ministers

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The leaders and functionaries of the BJP’s West Bengal unit have expressed concern about possible backlash after the CBI arrested two Trinamool Congress ministers, one MLA and former mayor of Kolkata on Monday in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

Sources in the saffron camp said they fear the state law enforcement agencies may swing into action against them after Monday’s arrests by the Central agency. They are not expecting the TMC-led state government to take the arrests lightly.“Since morning, senior TMC leaders have been describing the CBI arrests as part of the BJP’s revenge politics. The ruling party will definitely try to engage its machinery against us,’’ a senior state BJP leader said.

TMC party supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government, and hurled stones at security personnel outside Nizam Palace protesting the arrests. “We have nothing to say about today’s incidents politically,’’ said Shamik Bhattacharya, spokesperson of BJP’s West Bengal unit.

Sources in the police said, there are several cases lodged against BJP functionaries in different police stations across the state. The party’s senior leaders are aware of it. “Several cases are pending against our state president Dilip Ghosh, MP Arjun Singh, youth wing leader Shanku Panda, and senior functionaries like Sayantan Basu, Suvendu Adhikari, Raju Banerjee. We fear, the state government may swing into action against us,’’ senior state BJP leader said.

According to the police, at least 65 cases are pending against Dilip Ghosh and more than 70 against Arjun Singh. “We have 30 to 50 cases pending against other leaders. The cases include restricting public servants from discharging his or her duty, which is non-bailable offence. There are also cases of rioting and causing grievous hurt voluntarily,’’ a police source said.