'Frame detailed, time-bound COVID vaccine policy and action plan': Over 500 prominent citizens appeal to PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 500 prominent public health practitioners, doctors, economists, workers unions and human rights groups have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccines reach the vulnerable and ramping up manufacturing to address shortages.

The letter signed by organisations from 22 states and union territories has urged Modi to "remove barriers" to vaccine production through modes like a waiver of intellectual property rights to achieve universal coverage.

"We call on you to take action to ensure a peoples' vaccine. For this to happen, a detailed, time-bound and transparent COVID-19 vaccine policy and action plan should be arrived at in consultation with the states and India's experts and citizens at large and ensure transparency in contractual agreements reached by the government with the pharma sector," the letter said.

They urged the government to ensure that the vaccine is purchased at true cost prices and provided free of charge to all, its fair allocation which prioritises at-risk groups, is sensitive to the existence of the digital divide and is able to reach the vulnerable where they are.

They also asked for large-scale vaccine procurement by the central government at regulated prices which do not cripple the finances of India's states or pit them against each other in the quest of scarce lifesaving vaccines.

"Immediately enhance financial outlays to public health and do what it takes to make the above happen through all possible steps including compulsory licensing of vaccines and ramping up public sector vaccine manufacturing capacity, to strengthen the public health system to be better prepared for the potential next wave of the pandemic," they said.

The organisations that signed the letter included Oxfam and Forum for Medical Ethics Society while economists Jean Dreze and Jayati Ghosh were among the citizens who made the appeal.

Meanwhile, more than 1.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories, while one lakh jabs will be delivered to them within the next three days, the Centre said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry said more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses have been made available to states and UTs far.

"The government has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 20.78 crore vaccine doses (20,78,04,890) to States/UTs. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 18,83,47,432 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)," it said.

"More than 1.94 crore COVID Vaccine doses (1,94,57,458) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 1 lakh (1,00,000) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

The ministry further said that in the second quarter of May 2021 (May 18 to May 31, 2021), 1.95 crore doses would be made available free of cost by the government to all States/UTs.

This advance information has already been shared with States/UTs by the Centre, the statement said.

"In addition, 72.40 lakh doses would be available for direct procurement by the States/UTs," it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 18.57 crore.

It said 5,14,408 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and cumulatively 64,60,624 across 36 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

The 64,60,624 beneficiaries include 10,10,263 from Rajasthan, 8,67,815 from Bihar, 7,69,590 from Delhi, 6,60,686 from Maharashtra, 6,38,790 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,46,468 from Haryana and 5,12,689 from Gujarat and 3,08,282 from Assam.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,57,66,518 according to the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

The total of 18,57,66,518 include 96,73,302 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 66,58,820 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,45,65,255 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 82,29,693 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 64,60,624 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,80,37,874 and 93,49,575 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,48,13,626 and 1,79,77,749 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have taken the first and the second dose.

As on day 123 of the vaccination drive (May 18), total 12,79,896 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 10,96,815 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,83,081 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report till 8 PM.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry stressed.